United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,202 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 4.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.12% of CME Group worth $88,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.