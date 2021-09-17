United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $582.40. 101,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $544.69 and its 200-day moving average is $525.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

