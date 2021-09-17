Universe Group (LON:UNG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.08

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.89 ($0.06). Universe Group shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 70,540 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43.

Get Universe Group alerts:

In other Universe Group news, insider Andrew Robert Blazye purchased 22,842,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £1,142,139.20 ($1,492,212.18).

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.