UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

