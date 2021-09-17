Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $784.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.