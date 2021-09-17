Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $16.06

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $16.54. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $700.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

