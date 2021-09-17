US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 98.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 696,938 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 20.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,144,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 194,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 187,285 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

