US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.98 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 167.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.02.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.