US Bancorp DE Sells 860 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mercury General by 57.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 24.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.