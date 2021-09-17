US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,500,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $582,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70.

