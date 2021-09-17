UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.64 Million

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to report $633.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.12 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

Several analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

UWM stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

