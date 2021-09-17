Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 11,077 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

