Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,470 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $426.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.