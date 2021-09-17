Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 91,355 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 110.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Neogen by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Neogen by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $6,564,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 598,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $41.86 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

