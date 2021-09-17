Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 60,231 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,231 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

