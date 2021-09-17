VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSE:MIG)

