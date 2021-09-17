VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.28.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.
VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSE:MIG)
