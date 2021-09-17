VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,040 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,282% compared to the average volume of 220 put options.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.