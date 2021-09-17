Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 323,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,035,115 shares.The stock last traded at $68.88 and had previously closed at $69.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

