Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,442. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

