Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,358,000.

VGSH opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

