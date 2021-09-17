Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.78.

