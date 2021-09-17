VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $224.73 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

