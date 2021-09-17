Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $187.10 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

