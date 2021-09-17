Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.71.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. 7,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,923. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.