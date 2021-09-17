Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,999 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

