Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,042 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $203,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.47 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

