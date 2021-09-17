Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

