Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 308,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $5,202,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 46.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 254,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $433,829.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,112.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,411 shares of company stock valued at $895,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

