Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,200.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

