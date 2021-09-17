Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,017 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 208,591 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 617,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in SunPower by 351.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

SunPower stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

