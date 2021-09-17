Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,499 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 117,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Transocean by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,335,130 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

RIG opened at $3.47 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

