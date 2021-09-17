VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSB. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSB stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $66.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

