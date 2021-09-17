Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Receives Buy Rating from Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $237.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,267 shares during the period. Price Michael F lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% during the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 705,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,819,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

