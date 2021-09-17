Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $20.58. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 8,723 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

