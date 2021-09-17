Vipstar Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

