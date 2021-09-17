Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,221 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Virgin Galactic worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

