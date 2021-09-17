Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 20th (NYSE:VGIIU)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II’s (NYSE:VGIIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

VGIIU stock opened at $9.87 on Friday.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.