Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GLAD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $395.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

