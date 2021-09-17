Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 757,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 488,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.76. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

