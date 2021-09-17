Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 555,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 152,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,632. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

