Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

