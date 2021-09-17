Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. 4,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,267. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.