Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,339. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

