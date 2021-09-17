Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $7,583,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,836,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE:VSH opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.