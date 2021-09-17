Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 3.2%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.09 and last traded at $97.11. 70 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 244,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.

Several research firms recently commented on VC. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

