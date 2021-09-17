Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Get Vitru alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vitru by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.