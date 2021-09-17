Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €266.13 ($313.10).

Volkswagen stock opened at €193.48 ($227.62) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €203.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €214.64. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

