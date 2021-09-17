Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

VOLT stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Volt Information Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Volt Information Sciences by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volt Information Sciences (VOLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.