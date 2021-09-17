Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 1,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.