W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & APA (NASDAQ:APA) Critical Review

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for W&T Offshore and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50 APA 0 7 8 1 2.63

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.72%. APA has a consensus target price of $25.32, suggesting a potential upside of 23.58%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than APA.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -17.55% N/A -0.85% APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08%

Risk & Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.94, meaning that its stock price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and APA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.39 $37.79 million ($0.16) -21.13 APA $4.44 billion 1.75 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -18.97

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APA beats W&T Offshore on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

